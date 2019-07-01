Pet of the Week: Xavier

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We may not be able to read your mind, but we're sure you're going to love this cuddly cat.
Xavier is a one-year-old, orange and white Tabby mix.
Xavier's a little nervous at first but very sweet once he knows you're a-okay.
He made friends with another shelter cat called Suburban so his friends here suggest they go home together.
The Humane Society does have a special going on right now called the Summer Lovin' Cat Sale.
Kittens are $75, adults are $20, and seniors are $10.