Pet of the Week: Xavier

We may not be able to read your mind, but we're sure you're going to love this cuddly cat.

Xavier is a one-year-old, orange and white Tabby mix.

Xavier's a little nervous at first but very sweet once he knows you're a-okay.

He made friends with another shelter cat called Suburban so his friends here suggest they go home together.

The Humane Society does have a special going on right now called the Summer Lovin' Cat Sale.

Kittens are $75, adults are $20, and seniors are $10.