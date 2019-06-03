Pet of the Week: Tux

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - We're not sure if you'll bring this dog to your next black tie event, but he certainly has the name for it.
Tux is a three-year-old American Pit Bull mix.
He enjoys car rides and running.
He does not do well with small dogs, but he is great with kids and most cats.
He has a short, smooth coat, brown eyes, and a long tail.
His adoption fee covers neuter surgery, vaccinations, and microchipping.
He weighs 71 lbs., and his adoption price is $150 plus tax.
If you'd like to adopt Tux, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.