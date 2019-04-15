Pet of the Week: Timothy

This skittish kitten could really use a gentle touch.

Timothy is a six-month-old orange and white Tabby mix.

He's still a little bit nervous at certain noises and fast movements.

Timothy is a very shy boy.

As you can see, he's even hiding behind this tree.

Although he is shy at first, once you put a toy in front of him, he will surely start to love you.

His shelter friends recommend that he does not go home with kids or elderly.

He weighs 5 lbs., and his adoption price is $100 plus tax.

If you'd like to adopt TImothy, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.