Pet of the Week: Timothy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This skittish kitten could really use a gentle touch.
Timothy is a six-month-old orange and white Tabby mix.
He's still a little bit nervous at certain noises and fast movements.
Timothy is a very shy boy.
As you can see, he's even hiding behind this tree.
Although he is shy at first, once you put a toy in front of him, he will surely start to love you.
His shelter friends recommend that he does not go home with kids or elderly.
He weighs 5 lbs., and his adoption price is $100 plus tax.
If you'd like to adopt TImothy, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.