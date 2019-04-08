Pet of the Week: Sputnik

This dog may not be a satellite, but he is definitely out of this world.

Sputnik is a six-month-old Labrador/Retriever mix.

He's a playful fellow who doesn't seem to bark a lot.

Sputnik is very trainable and he already knows some basic commands like sit and down.

He loves to run after tennis balls.

He may not always return them to you, but he definitely likes to chew on them.

He weighs 35 lbs., and his adoption price is $275 plus tax.

If you'd like to adopt Sputnik, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.