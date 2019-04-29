Pet of the Week: Renee

Our friends at the shelter say this gentle dog will be pretty easy to train.

Renee is an eight-month-old white and tan Terrier mix.

She came in as a transfer from another shelter so her friends here don't know too much about her.

Renee is still young so she needs help learning some basic manners.

However, she is very treat-motivated.

Renee really comes out of her shell when she sees other dogs playing.

She wants to join right in.

She weighs 34 lbs., and her adoption price is $275 plus tax.

If you'd like to adopt Renee, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.