Well he isn't a revolutionary general, but he definitely wants to make peace in your heart.

Shake hands with our Pet of the Week - Poncho.

This 60 pound boy...wants to shake your hand.

Poncho is just under two years old, his birthday is at the end of October.

He's a terrier and pit bull mix with a short coat of brown, white and brindle colors.

Poncho came in as a surrender, but he's a very smart and talented pup.

His friends at the Humane Society say he knows how to sit, lay down, roll over, shake and even howl with you.

He loves attention and being pet, but Poncho is best in a home where there's no children and having other animals that are playful like him, as it seems he doesn't understand how big he is yet--and can play a little rough.

Adopting Poncho means a possible 12 year commitment along with some training....but he's food motivated which will help him learn fast.

Poncho's adoption fee is $275 plus tax which covers his neuter operation, some vaccinations and more.

For more information contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills.