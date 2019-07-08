Pet of the Week: Pita

This dog is certainly a pocket full of sunshine.

Pita, a dog up for adoption, at the Humane Society of the Black Hills. (KEVN)

Pita is a five-year-old brown and red Catahoula Leopard dog mix.

She came in as a surrender due to her previous owners moving, and she couldn't tag along.

Pita's a little scared of small children so it's not recommended she goes home with young kids.

She knows quite a few commands already like sit and shake.

She weighs 58 lbs., and her adoption price is $275 plus tax.

If you'd like to adopt Pita, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.