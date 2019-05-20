Pet of the Week: Opie

This timid dog needs a loving family to help him come out of his shell.

Opie is a three-year-old Terrier/Staffordshire mix.

He came in as a transfer from another shelter so his friends here don't know too much about him.

Opie's very shy at first, but if you bring out a toy, it's game on.

He loves big, soft, fluffy toys.

Loud noises scare him so he would love to go to him that could help him overcome his fears.

He weighs 42 lbs., and his adoption price is $275 plus tax.

If you would like to adopt Opie, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.