Pet of the Week: Moke

This black lab is ready for an active family and a good home.

Moke is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever mix.

Moke is a hyper fellow who loves to play ball.

However, he does need some training and some help with basic commands.

He's at the shelter because his previous owner did not have enough time for him.

Moke's a little shy around men at first, but he will eventually warm up to them.

He weighs 48 lbs., and his adoption price is $275 plus tax.

If you'd like to adopt Moke.

Come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

