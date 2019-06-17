Pet of the Week: Josh

Stuck at the shelter for two months, this timid dog could really use a good home.

Josh is a nine-month-old black and white Border Collie mix.

He came in as a surrender due to his owners no longer being able to take care of him.

New things and loud noises tend to scare Josh so he needs to be introduced to things slowly, calmly, and positively.

He's a little bit on the shy side so it takes a while for him to warm up to people.

His adoption price is $275 plus tax, which covers the cost of his neuter operation, microchipping, and vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt Josh, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.