Pet of the Week: Happy

American Pit Bulls tend to get a bad rep but this dog will put a smile on your face.

Happy is a nearly two-year-old sable and rust American Pit Bull/Terrier mix.

She came to the shelter about a year ago after being used as a bait dog to train aggressive dogs for dog fighting.

Enclosed spaces and doorways can startle her, so she may be a little shy.

She may need to be the only dog in the house.

But hand her a ball and she will jump for joy as she loves to play with her toys outside.

Her adoption price is $150 plus tax, which covers her vaccinations and a microchip.

If you want to adopt Happy, you can come to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

All Pennington County residents must also pay an extra $8 licensing fee at time of adoption.