Pet of the Week: George

This dog has two different eye colors but one big heart.

George is a four-year-old blonde and black Pitbull/Terrier mix.

He came in as a surrender due to him not liking other pets in the household.

He looks at other cats like toys, so other cats in the home either please.

He may also need to be the only dog in the home.

George loves toys, but he especially loves playing fetch.

His adoption price is $150 plus tax, which covers his microchipping and vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt George, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.