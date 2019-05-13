Pet of the Week: Demi

Sometimes this dog sings her own songs like a music artist.

Demi is a four-month-old white and brown Terrier/Jack Russell mix.

Demi was brought over from another shelter so her friends here don't know too much about her.

However, they do know that she loves to go on runs, especially with teenagers.

She knows a few commands, and she loves to play fetch.

She weighs 30 lbs., and her adoption price is $350 plus tax.

If you'd like to adopt Demi, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.