Pet of the Week: Ariel

This water-loving dog has been at the shelter for two months and would love to be part of your world.

Ariel is a five-year-old white and grey Terrier/American Pit Bull mix.

She came in as a surrender because her owners were unable to care for her.

Ariel has lots of love to give, but unfortunately, she does not get along with other cats or dogs.

She likes to drink water, but she especially loves to play in it.

She loves to play fetch, but she could use a little bit of help with other basic commands.

Her adoption price is $275 plus tax.

If you'd like to adopt Ariel, come on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.