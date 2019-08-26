Pet of the Week

This is Rufus. Rufus is a White and tan colored rabbit with a short and smooth coat. He has brown eyes and some long alert ears. He was born just this year in January, so he's about 7 months old and weighs just under 5 pounds. His owners were unable to take care of him and he was surrendered to the humane society. Currently, he's housed in a bunny pen and doesn't seem to like other pets, but he definitely likes humans--as he loves to be pet on the nose and head! Rufus also has a very curious personality and rabbits in general are very social in manner. He is house-trained which means--like most house-trained bunnies, he's learned how to use a litter box. Rufus is ready and available for adoption and could be a ten year or more commitment. His adoption price is $10 and if you would like to adopt Rufus, contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills.