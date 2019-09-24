Pet of the Week - Lucy Lui

Meet Lucy Lui...she's an American Pit Bull and Terrier Mix weighing about 50 pounds.

She's about a one year old and has a short and smooth coat with spots of brown on her body...and also has these cute folded...spotted ears.

Lucy Lui came in as a surrender because she loves to find new ways to escape--as she is a little shy, but warms up quickly to people.

She loves to be pet and will even lean in a bit for more pets if you're willing to give them to her.

Her friends at the Black Hills Humane Society describe her as a lap-loving pup who loves to play.

Lucy Lui is best in a home with no dogs or young children -- as she gets startled easily.

She already knows some commands, but adopting her means about a 13 year commitment with some more training.

Lucy's adoption fee is $175 plus tax which includes the cost of her care at the Humane Society.

To adopt her or for more information you can contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills.