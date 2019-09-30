Pet of the Week - Chloe the Guinea Pig

Well this little piggy didn't go to the market...nor did she have roast beef.

But this little piggy does want to go wee-wee- all the way to your home.

Chloe the Dalmatian colored guinea pig. She's black-and-white spotted and about two years old--weighing about two pounds.

She was surrendered by her owners, but is very active and social.

Her friends at the Humane Society of the Black Hills says she's probably the most social of all the guinea pigs, as Chloe is very sweet and she loves to be pet and held.

She also seems to also have a very curious and upbeat personality.

Guinea pigs in general, are most active around dawn and dusk and communicate through squeaks, chirps and purrs.

Guinea pigs will live about 4 to 8 years and their normal diets are vegetables and fruits.

Chloe's adoption price is just $10 and if you'd like to learn more about Chloe and caring for her--contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills.