People took to the streets to hold a place for the missing and murdered indigenous women

People of all ages showed up at an event in Rapid City to call for more attention to be focused on those women. This was the third year that Racing Magpie and the Red Ribbon Skirt Society hosted this "Red Dress" event. Supporters hung red dresses, wore red skirts, and some had red hand prints across their mouths.

Activist Sunny Red Bear said there isn't enough media coverage on the plight of missing and murdered indigenous women. Lily Mendoza, the founder of Red Skirt Society said, they used red because "the red is the color that the spirits can see and so it's really something showing that we're not going to be silenced anymore."

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Day is observed across the US and Canada.

