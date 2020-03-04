People still missing in Tenn. tornado damage; 24 killed

BAXTER, Tenn. (AP) — A grim search continued Wednesday for survivors of deadly tornadoes in Tennessee, where 24 people were killed and 21 others remain missing.

Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Joshi is a resident in the area and volunteered to help clean up. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gov. Bill Lee declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts.

The twisters struck after midnight Tuesday, tearing apart more than 140 buildings and burying some people in the rubble as they slept.

Donate to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The United Way of Greater Nashville and Rutherford and Cannon Counties also are accepting donations.

People across Nashville were awakened by outdoor sirens alerting them to the tornado danger, but these warning systems don’t exist in some rural areas.

Some survivors credited the alerts that blared from their cellphones for saving their lives.

Rescuers searched through shattered neighborhoods Tuesday for bodies after the storms ripped across the capital city and other parts of the state.

A judge ordered polling sites to stay open later to allow people in the storm-stricken areas a chance to vote on Super Tuesday.

