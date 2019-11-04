Pennington County volunteer firefighters get new comm equipment

More than a dozen volunteer fire departments in Pennington County will be able to upgrade communication equipment because of a nearly $1 million grant.

The $915,458 Assistance to Firefighter Grant is being shared by 17 volunteer departments.

They are:

• Battle Creek Fire District

• Black Hawk VFD

• Box Elder VFD

• Doty VFD

• Hill City VFD

• Interior VFD

• Johnson Siding VFD

• New Underwood Fire Protection District

• North Haines VFD

• Quinn VFD

• Rochford VFD

• Rockerville VFD

• Scenic VFD

• Silver City VFD

• Wall VFD

• Wasta VFD

• Whispering Pines VFD

Wall gets an additional $19,737 for an updated breathing air grade compressor.

The grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is designed to help firefighters and other first responders obtain critical equipment as well as training.

