Man convicted of murdering 2 Rapid City people dies in prison

A South Dakota State Penitentiary inmate serving two life sentences for murdering a Rapid City man and his daughter has died following an illness.

Edwin Swallow, 60, died Sunday, Sept. 15, in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex to the prison in Sioux Falls.

Swallow was convicted in 1986 for the 1982 murder of Conrad Wilson and his daughter Cynthia Wilson. The two were shot and killed in their home. Conrad reportedly was involved in dealing drugs and the shooting stemmed from a dispute over money.

Another person involved in the murders, Walter Weddell, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

