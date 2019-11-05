Pennington County launches supplies drive for STARS animal shelter

A Pennington County department is sponsoring a pet supply drive for STARS No Kill Shelter in Hot Springs.

People can drop off donations now through Nov. 30 at the Planning and Zoning Office at 130 Kansas City Street, Rapid City.

The STARS list of needs supplies includes:

• Purina puppy, dog, kitten and cat show

• Cat and dog treats

• Cat and dog toys

• Scoopable cat litter

• KMR kitten formula

• Dog jackets of all sizes

• Blankets and towels

• Bleach, 409 cleaner, Windex and paper towels

