Pennington County estimates flooding damage in the hundreds of thousands

Rain storms and flooding left much of the Black Hills in disarray.

And Pennington County is looking to the state to help cover the costs.

Over the last two weeks, six and a half inches of rain led to hundreds of thousands of dollars of infrastructure damage.

The director of Pennington County Emergency Management estimates it will cost $725,000 to fix and clean multiple roads and bridges throughout the county.

He says one of the toughest things about dealing with severe weather events -- is the paperwork.

"The other hard part is getting people to document conditions before, during, and after. Or at least document conditions prior to them fixing them. People want to get out there and fix things right away, and it's a lot easier down the road if we can prove through pictures and reports what that damage was and what we did to fix it than try to go back and convince people of what was there and what we did to fix it," Dustin Willett says, Director of Emergency Management at Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management.

These are just three of dozens of roads impacted by flooding: Spring Creek Road in Rapid City, Marshall Gulch Road in Hill City, and Wilsey Road north of Wall.

"As we get those roads done and opened up and safe for the traveling public, we're working on our drainage issues so we can kind of prevent some of those issues in the future," Joseph Miller says, Superintendent of Pennington County Highway.

Willett says another challenge crews face is keeping up with road closures.

"Pennington County is a huge place. Pennington County Highway Department covers a massive area and those highway workers were running all over the county trying to sign and close those roads, and again we have to prioritize. We have to say hey, which roads are high traffic and which roads are high hazard," Willett says.

Willett submitted a preliminary damage assessment to the state on Monday.

If the State Office of Emergency Management approves the $725,000 cost estimate, they'll forward it to FEMA.

