Pennington County discussed budget cuts

Commissioner Chair Deb Hadcock says, they have discussed a hiring freeze, and a travel freeze for the departments. They are also looking at cutting 10 percent of some department's budgets for this year.

After signing a petition letter to urge Governor Kristi Noem to impose a shelter-in-place order, Hadcock has this to say, "We trust that she will come up with the right solutions for us..., um, do I have a comment on the governor? I think right now everybody is stressed, including her, and she's trying to get to the right decisions just like the rest of us that are in leadership."