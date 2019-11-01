Pennington County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

Two Pennington County businesses failed in an alcohol compliance check conducted by the sheriff’s office Thursday.

The Corner Pantry on East Highway 44, Rapid City; and the Yes Way in Box Elder both had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage informant, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The clerks were issued a citation. If they are found guilty of furnishing alcohol to a minor, they could be sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The sheriff’s office checked 11 businesses. The following nine businesses were in compliance:

• Dollar General, Longview Drive, Rapid City

• Sally O’Malley’s, Covington Street, Rapid City

• Valley Square Casino, Covington Street, Rapid City

• Belle Starr Gentleman’s Club, Box Elder Road, Box Elder

• Cimarron Casino, Frontage Road, Box Elder

• Dollar General, North Ellsworth Road, Box Elder

• Loaf ‘N Jug, North Ellsworth Road, Box Elder

• J & L Market, North Ellsworth Road, Box Elder

• Love’s Travel Stop, Reagan Avenue, Box Elder