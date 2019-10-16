Pennington County Sheriff's Office on A&E show

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office will be featured tomorrow night on "Live PD: Wanted," an A&E television show about police.

In September, the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement conducted a warrant sweep in a program called "Project Safe Neighborhoods."

Crews from "Live PD: Wanted" followed the warrant team for about a week during the capture of 67 violent felony fugitives.

The Sheriff's Office is one of many agencies from across the country featured in the show. Sergeant Jeromey Smith was one of the officers involved in the Project Safe Neighborhoods sweep and was followed by a crew.

"We do a lot of really good, genuine interaction with folks, and talking with them," said Smith. "Sometimes listening to their stories and how they got into this position and other things like that.".