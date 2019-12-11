Pennington County, Rapid City law enforcement unveil new drones

New drones have been unveiled for Pennington County law enforcement and rescue.

There is a small drone for quick deployment in a small space and a larger drone with longer flight duration and high resolution camera. The two drones cost $56,000, but will be shared by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Search and Rescue.

“We are excited about the many applications and possible uses for the new drones,” says Sheriff Kevin Thom. “These drones can help us get to an inaccessible area during a natural disaster and could be invaluable during the day or night in the search for a missing person.”

The new drones could be used in any major incident, search and rescue, natural disaster, or Special Response Team call-out. The drones also have infrared capabilities.

All pilots are part 107 certified with the FAA.