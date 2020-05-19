Pennington County COVID cases rise; more deaths reported

Two more South Dakota people died and for the first time, Pennington County has more COVID-19 cases in a day than Minnehaha County.

The South Dakota Department of Health reports Tuesday morning that Pennington has 16 new confirmed coronavirus infections while Minnehaha accounted for 15. Pennington also recorded it's second COVID death while Minnehaha now has 40.

Of the state's 46 deaths, 25 were people 80 and older; five in their 70s; seven in their 60s; another seven in their 50s; and one each in their 40s and 30s. No children in the state have succumbed to the virus.

While infections rise West River, the number of active cases continues to drop. There are 74 fewer people fighting COVID today than Monday; and 2,914 people have reportedly recovered.

More detailed data is available on the South Dakota DOH website listed below.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

