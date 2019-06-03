Pennington County Auditor's Office sees drop in absentee ballots

Monday is the last day for Rapid City municipal election early voting, and fewer people seem to be taking advantage of the service.

As of Monday afternoon with election day Tuesday, the Pennington County Auditor's Office received about 2,000 absentee ballots.

The last time Rapid City had a contested mayoral race in a city election, back in 2015, Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler says their office saw nearly 3,500 early ballots.

Mohler says she can not explain the decrease in early votes, but she is anticipating roughly 9,000 votes by the end of Tuesday.

"I won't say that it (early voting) does help us. It creates more work at our window because of the constant stream of people coming in. That (early voting) is for the convenience of the voters. The people like that convenience," Cindy Mohler said.

This is the first year an elected mayor will serve four years in office rather than three.

If you're voting Tuesday, you can find out your polling location by clicking on the Secretary of State link.