Pennington Co. finds wheel tax an emergency as bridges fail

Pennington County Commissioner Gary Drewes says he just heard about the partial collapse of the bridge on Nemo Road. Drewes comments that the county approved the tax in June as an emergency measure and it's in the interest of public safety to move forward and get the funds. "Now, taken into the consideration that we had two bridges fail last year, plus a road washout, and now we have at least two partial bridge failure on Nemo Road, and I don't know all the circumstances on those but certainly appeared to me that emergency does exist," Drewes says.

The wheel tax will tax two dollars per wheel on a vehicle and not exceeding 24 dollars per vehicle starting in 2021. This will generate local tax revenues and Drewes says, having a wheel tax is a requirement to access South Dakota's local bridge improvement grant fund

