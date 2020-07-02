Pejuta Press hangs sign near Red Shirt

A new sign has been placed on the Pine Ridge Reservation ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Mt. Rushmore.

Pejuta Press from Red Shirt spent 5 days designing the sign that is located just before the Red Shirt community as you leave the Reservation.

They hope Trump will see the sign and take some time to reflect on what the sign means to him.

The group also hung solar lights above the sign so no matter what time you are leaving the reservation you will be able to see it.

"We wanted to put up something that empowers, most Lakota people driving out of the Reservation," Says, MikeTwo Bulls

"Rise I think that means a lot to all of us. YOu can interpret it any way you what, but that's why they came up with it. I've always said if you have no vision you perish," Says Robert Two Bulls

Perjuta Press hopes to put up more signs across the reservation to inspire and uplift the community