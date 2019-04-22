Peeps candies hop into diorama contest at Rapid City Public Library

In early April, people were able to stop by the Rapid City Public Library downtown and pick up their own pack of Peeps with a variety of colors to choose from and enter a diorama contest.

They could choose a scene from their favorite book, movie, or time in history and reenact it with a diorama using the popular easter marshmallow treat.

There are three different categories for the contest: children 9 and under, tweens ages 10 to 15, and adults.

Library staff says the contest is all about imagination with a holiday spin.

"They get to be, you know, innovative. They get to be creative. They get to take something that they're passionate about and share it with the rest of the community," said Carrie Bond, teen and makerspace librarian.

Now that all of those creative Peeps displays are in, the public can stop by the library through Saturday to take a look and vote on your favorite.

They will announce the winners on Monday, April 29.