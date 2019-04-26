Peeping Tom alligator: It’s time to scream

It’s alligator mating season and the boys are on the prowl.

Apparently, the 7-8 foot gator had nowhere else to go as he nosed around on the porch, poking his snout against the glass.

Donna Heiss caught a gator peering into her home this week through a front door and window.

“Not cool,” said a Facebook post that showed her reptile peeping Tom.

“I couldn’t believe it was actually happening,” Heiss said. “It was really scary. I thought he was going to break the glass.”

The gator made himself at home until sheriff’s deputies and a trapper arrived. Because the gator was aggressive, he was destroyed.

