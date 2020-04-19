Paycheck Protection Program drained, expert looks to re-open

Many stores in Rapid City are making changes to keep their businesses afloat. Justin Henrichsen, the owner of the Independent Ale House, says he already feels lucky because he can still offer take-out. "We do pizza, and we have a crowler machine so we can do beer to go effectively." Even so, Henrichsen does feel the hit. "It has greatly cut our sales...,so currently we're just running Wednesdays through Saturdays and our staff still laid off...I can't afford to pay them to do that without that loan."

That loan... is the paycheck protection program, but on Thursday, the program funding is now fully drained. Dr. Michael Busler, an economics expert, explains that the program ran out of money after two weeks. "So they estimate they need another 250 billion on top of the 350 billion they've got....The democrats...the house representatives said, well, we're not going to pass that unless you include some other funding." Dr. Busler points out, America is already 23-trillion in debt, but agrees that the stimulus package is needed to get through COVID-19. "Small businesses are the backbone of the country," he says, "Americans are used to working, we're not used to sitting around not doing anything, which is why the President wants to get this restarted." Dr. Busler agrees with President Trump's plan in re-opening the Main Street in different phases. "I think the program he's come up with, doing this in phases, probably makes about the most sense from everything we've seen."