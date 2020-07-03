Patriotism explodes at Mount Rushmore celebration

After years of relatively quiet Independence Day celebrations, Mount Rushmore will explode with patriotism this weekend, beginning with a presidential visit and fireworks display Friday night.

President Donald Trump joins South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at Mount Rushmore to celebrate America's independence. (MGN)

About 7,500 lucky lottery winners will get prime viewing areas; some of them pretty much front-row seats.

It has been 11 years since the last Mount Rushmore Fourth of July event included fireworks. The explosive display was dropped due to fire concerns but this year Gov. Kristi Noem worked with President Donald Trump to bring fireworks back.

Air Force One will touch down at Ellsworth Air Force Base Friday evening (we will cover the arrival) and the president is scheduled to speak at Mount Rushmore sometime around 8 p.m., with the fireworks show to follow at 9:15 p.m.

You can watch the livestream of the show at this South Dakota Department of Tourism link. The link goes live at 4 p.m.

Editor's Note: More information on the night's event will be posted when it becomes available.

The show is not going on without some controversy; either about the monument itself or concerns with COVID-19.

Social distancing will not be exercised although there are calls to encourage people to wear masks, which are expected to be distributed for people who want to wear them. Also, if you feel ill, please stay home.

Native American advocates have recently called into question America’s honoring of the four presidents. Two of them were slave owners and all four with problematic relationships with Native Americans.

