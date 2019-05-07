Rapid City Council votes 6-3 to institute both parking meters and permits

The Rapid City Council voted 6-3 on enacting two ordinances that will change parking in Downtown Rapid City Monday night.

The passing of the first ordinance gave thumbs up to the installation of 600 smart meters that have been on standby.

The second ordinance omits existing language on parking regulations out of municipal code.

Before the decisions were made, the board heard from a few community members, many of whom are business owners in the downtown area.

One man said he thought the decision should be delayed considering there was no data reflected of parking during the summer months, a peak time for tourist attraction.

Councilwoman Lisa Modrick said she thought that the public should have been brought in to voice their concerns on the policies sooner.

Other council members agreed that the decision was long overdue and that the new move will be an opportunity to do in-depth research on whether the new parking plan really works or not.

The work is now in the hands of a citizen advisory board that will consist of appointed members, residents, and business owners.

The new parking plans are expected to go into effect early June.

