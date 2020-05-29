Parade held to honor record setting class of Native American graduates

This time of year is traditionally filled with graduation parties, but this year has been anything but normal.

To honor the graduating class of Native American students from all three Rapid City High School a socially distant drive-by graduation parade was held.

This year the district had a record number of graduating Native American students with 118 students earning their diploma.

Homemade signs lined the over 50 car parade that circled around Rapid City Central giving the class of 2020 a special moment in a year where they lost out on so many.

"It is actually pretty amazing. It makes me feel good, the community is coming together to actually put something on for us instead of leaving us out," Says, Kayley Stands

"I was pretty happy, I got to see some people again and got to come out here and do something to celebrate." Says, Dominanc Galligo