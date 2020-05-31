First responders go to remote areas for emergency calls, and they have observed some issues that people should be aware of.

As more people get out and enjoy the outdoors, Jerome Harvey, the Fire Administrator for Pennington County Fire Service, said he would remind people to watch where they park, make sure not to park on grass, and make sure to not leave any trash when they leave.

"Remember to pack it in, pack it out, don't leave your trash out on the grassland or in the forest," Harvey said. "Make sure you're not violating some of these private lands rights, that you are parking in a good clean area, it's not full of grass, and you're not leaving your trash there."

