POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday for those who fought bravely

At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Friday, Sept. 20 as "POW/MIA Recognition Day," calling on all South Dakotans to honor those men and women who fought bravely for our freedoms.

"While we are grateful to all of those who have served our nation, this day is designated to remember and recognize the sacrifices endured by those members of the Armed Forces of the United States who were held as prisoners of war or remain missing in action," said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.

“In their service to our country, former prisoners of war and those missing in action have sacrificed mightily to maintain the promise of liberty that we hold dear,” said Whitlock. “POW/MIA Day affords all of us a great opportunity to reaffirm our vow to never forget the courage of our nation’s staunchest defenders – our former POWs and MIAs. We owe them and their families our gratitude.”

The state of South Dakota continues to support efforts to account for every service member classified as Missing in Action.