PETA condemns circuses, NAJA Shriners react

A circus fundraiser helps the NAJA Shriners transport sick kids to their medical appointments for free, but activists from animal rights organization PETA say circuses exploit animals.

More than 20,000 people attend the NAJA Shrine Circus every year.

Kids' eyes grow to the size of saucers when they ride an elephant or watch tigers perform tricks.

However, the vice-president of PETA claims circus animals endure tremendous physical and psychological abuse behind the scenes.

"They perform not because they want to, but because they're terrified of the consequences if they don't. They've been forced through viscous beatings, electro-shocking, whipping, and other abuse to perform tricks that are often even painful for them," Delcianna Winders says, vice-president of PETA. "When they're not on stage, they spend their lives in cramped cages or even chained on tight chains."

The Jordan World Circus supplies the animal acts for the Naja Shrine Circus, and Winders says Jordan World's animal exhibitors have a history of violating the Animal Welfare Act.

The Shriners potentate says that is not the case with this circus.

Dale Claymore, potentate of the NAJA Shriners, says, "The circus that we have here takes wonderful care of their animals. In fact, they had the vets over here checking out all their animals and everything to see the condition of them. The animals are in very good shape and they're well taken care of."

The circus is the biggest fundraiser for the Shriners.

Claymore says they host it so they can continue to take care of children.

"I do what I do not only to help the kids that we do help out of the 617 kids that we take care of, but by golly you come to this circus and see all these kids smiling and having a good time, that's what we're here for," Claymore says.

