Overnight evacuations ordered in Jackson fire

The Latest on Wyoming wildfires (all times local):

3:15 p.m. Monday, September 2

Fire managers say residents of about 30 evacuated homes in Jackson won't be allowed to return before Tuesday as crews battle a wildfire on a hill overlooking the town.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that authorities took some residents to their homes Monday to retrieve pets and medications.

The fire has burned about 300 acres.

The fire started Sunday but the cause hasn't been released. It was burning on East Gros Ventre Butte on Jackson's northwest edge.

Authorities say 80 people were trying to cut and hold a containment line around the fire, assisted by helicopters and air tankers.

___

2:45 p.m. Monday, September 2

A wildfire in central Wyoming has grown to more than 30 square miles.

Fire managers said Monday the fire was burning in timber, grass and dried-out grass sagebrush near the Pathfinder Reservoir, about 50 miles southeast of Casper. It was 24% contained.

Officials say at least five structures have been destroyed, including seasonal homes, outbuildings, and a dilapidated shed.

Lightning started the fire on Aug. 24.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene, assisted by aircraft.

___

11 a.m. Monday, September 2

A wildfire on a hill overlooking the town of Jackson has prompted an evacuation order for an unknown number of homes.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported the fire had burned about 300 acres by Sunday.

The fire started Sunday but the cause hasn't been released. It was burning on East Gros Ventre Butte on Jackson's northwest edge.

Authorities say 80 people were trying to cut and hold a containment line around the fire before an expected blast of hot, windy weather. Helicopters and air tankers were assisting.

An evacuation order was issued Saturday for the Saddle Butte subdivision and remained in effect Sunday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)