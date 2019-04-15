Outdoor sports explored at annual Banff Mountain Film Festival

An international film festival is making its way over to the Black Hills.

Banff is an international series of films that range anywhere from two minutes to 40 minutes.

The films air all over the world, and filmmakers actually competed for a spot in the festival.

The movies take place in countries like Mongolia, Iceland, Canada, and the U.S.

The Rapid City Arts Council had 300 movies to choose from, and they narrowed it down to 18 films based on outdoor sports.

The first nine films aired earlier Monday.

Eirik Heikes, chair, Banff Mountain Film Festival, says, "The films are beautiful. They're empowering. There's something for just about every gender and all kinds of special interest groups. My favorite film we're going to show is about an Icelandic fly fisher woman, and the story is told in the voice of her daughter. She's doing the narration."

Another round of films air Tuesday, April 16 at 6:30 at the Elks Theatre.

Tickets cost $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

Profits from the film festival will go to the Rapid City Arts Council, which helps its programs and activities remain free.