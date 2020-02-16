Outdoor expo gathered all from the Black Hills

This year, the expo featured one hundred and ten vendors, more than 2019.

Vendors sold items ranging from grills, vehicles and even rock climbing for the kids.

The expo also featured a lineup of events that bring education and entertainment to the whole family.

Brian Mueller from the South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures is hosting this year's expo and says it's one of the many ways people can appreciate all that the Black Hills has to offer.

"It's so important here in western South Dakota," said Mueller. "Outdoors is our culture, it's our way of life and this show really goes to support that and get people outdoors and enjoying the great Black Hills."

Mueller says the warm weather this weekend certainly brought out a good crowd.