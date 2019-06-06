Ousted University of Wyoming president tagged for BHSU post

Black Hills State University named Laurie Stenberg Nichols as interim president while the university searches for a permanent leader.

Nichols is no stranger to the Black Hills, having started her educational career as a public school teacher in Hill City “some four decades ago,” she said.

Nichols, according to an Associated Press story, was forced out of the University of Wyoming when the school’s board of trustees declined to renew her contract. No specific reason was given for that decision.

Nichols was UW’s 26th president and the first woman to hold the post.

Nichols tells the Laramie Boomerang she's "honestly quite OK" with what happened but she's not ready to step out of a leadership role.

She will become the BHSU president July 1. Nichols replaces Dr. Tom Jackson Jr., who will become the president of Humboldt State University in California.