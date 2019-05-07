Organizations are giving free breakfast and lunch for children under 18

The school year is coming to an end, and as children head out to enjoy their summer vacation you can help make sure your child has enough to eat, with the Free Summer Meal Program.

Starting May 28, Youth and Family Services, Club for Boys, the YMCA, and Rapid City Area Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18. They aren't the only ones who can get some free food though. YFS and Rapid City Area Schools will provide food for parents and grandparents who accompany a child. The YMCA is also providing meals for people over the age of 60. Those meals are funded through the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and Meals on Wheels. Staff members who take part in organizing the Free Summer Meals program hope that it can continue to grow and provide nutritious meals to as many children as possible.

"A lot of kids depend on school lunch for a lot of their main meals during the school year so the summer food service program provides that meal to them. Breakfast and lunch at no charge so they can be well nourished and return back to school ready to learn," says Krista Leischner, student nutrition assistant manager with RCAS.

The last day of the program is August 27th, but not every location is open throughout the entire summer.

For more information on times and locations, you can visit the Rapid City Collective Impact website for a map with that information.

The Rapid City Area Schools food truck will also be out. To find out where and when check their website here.