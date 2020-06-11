One skateboarder got a narly surprise by the police

It was just a normal day patrolling Rapid City for Officer Dylan Schieffer, until he came across some skateboarders.

"I rolled down my window and jokingly yelled for the kids to do a kickflip and they reversed it on me and I thought it was my moment to shine being an old skateboarder back in the day so I am going to land this kickflip and be the coolest cop ever," said Schieffer. "Well, I get on the skateboard and I realized that with my vest and belt and everything that it wasn't going to go well and I fell to the ground and embarrassed myself."

The failed kickflip stung Schieffer's pride and he was still thinking about it later that day. So when he and his partner Officer Dalton Gustafson passed Zumiez during a walkthrough of the mall, the two formulated a plan. They would present a board to a deserving skater

And when they went back to patrolling the street, they found one.

"I get out of the car and I'm like here's the deal man, if you can do some better tricks than me we'll give you this skateboard," said Schieffer. "So he 100% outdid me, made me look silly, and at the end of it he walked away with a new skateboard."

And a smile on his face

"It's really important for us to go out and show our community that we really are there for them and we're not trying to make their days bad, we're just out there trying to protect them and keep them safe," said Gustafson.

One Rapid City business saw what these two officers did and plans to donate skateboards to more kids.

