One plant in Rapid City is excited to start operating with renewable energy

According to the American Wind Energy Association, last year wind power capacity in the U-S grew to more than 105 gigawatts. That's enough to power more than 32 million homes.

"Renewable Ready is a program Black Hills Energy developed over a year ago and presented to the South Dakota public utilities commission and also to the Wyoming PSC for approval to serve some of those larger volume customers with a subscription to renewable energy," said Marsha Nichols, a business development account manager at Black Hills Energy.

Including customers like GCC in Rapid City. They are partnering with the energy company to provide the cement plant with 50% renewable energy for the next 15 years.

Which will take 50,000 metric tons of CO2 out of the air annually.

Mica Ward is a spokesperson for GCC.

"It's roughly the equivalent of taking eleven thousand cars and trucks off the roads every year," said Ward. "We're taking our commitment to the environment very seriously. We're looking at reducing our CO2 impact on the planet to help reduce the effects of global warming."

The 52-megawatt wind farm in Wyoming will be finished later this year.