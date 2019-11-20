One permits breaks Rapid City's record for most expensive permit

Building permit values in Rapid City rose to a near-historic high last month but one new permit will make November the month with the highest numbers ever.

New permit breaks records in Rapid City

The Civic Center addition is the largest permit ever issued in Rapid City.

The permit is valued at more than 111.5 million dollars and was issued to M.A. Mortenson Company in Minneapolis.

This permit puts the city at more than 300 million dollars in permit sales for the year and this project creates so much more than an experience for the community.

Brad Solon is the Building Permit Coordinator for Rapid City.

"Well we all that the Civic Center was going to be built, the addition. All construction permits create jobs, creates income for workers, it creates an opportunity for material sales and things like that," said Solon. "And in the back end too, for future as the Civic Center ages and the new addition gets used, there's maintenance, there's personnel all that."

The project is slated to be completed by the fall of 2021.