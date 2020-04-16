One business has the chance to re-open with new PPP loan

Because of the pandemic, His and Hers Ale House and Wine Bar locked their doors in March.

But thanks to a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, owner Molly Brown says they are getting the chance to reopen.

"We are definitely going to be using it towards payroll, it's going to allow us to reopen for takeout, curbside, and to-go orders and off sale our beer and wine as well," said Brown. "So we'll be able to stock that and then we will be using it towards utilities as well."

Without this loan, Brown says she doesn't know how long they would have been able to last and Representative Dusty Johnson agrees.

"That's how people want to pay their bills. They don't want to pay their bills by getting on unemployment or getting on food stamps or getting on WIC, they want a job," said Johnson. "This has been an effective program and I have been talking to my colleges every hour of every day if we don't get this done in the next few days shame on congress."

"I don't know if we would have been able to survive, because we don't know when we are going to be able to fully open back up and obviously to go on curbside is great, it's not having a full bar or restaurant on a typical Saturday night," said Brown.

And even though curbside service won't keep them as busy as a normal Saturday night, Brown says their presence is enough.

"It's really important just to be able to have some kind of presence in the community you know Deadwood, in particular, is a very small and very supportive community and everybody's been amazing," said Brown. "We're trying to support each other as local businesses as much as possible."

Even though the businesses may be in competition, Brown says that in times like this, they're really more of a family.

