One baby sent a family on a wild ride

It's a miracle on Catron Boulevard.

Ashley Hunsaker was on her way to the hospital Saturday evening to give birth to her fifth child, but this time was different.

"I've been pretty fortunate that I've gone quick with all my pregnancy's but you know they would come close like number two and number three I'd get those contractions like ok it's time to push when we're in the emergency room, not in the car,” said Ashley.

Her husband Clay was driving down Catron when time ran out.

"I kind of get a little fainty with each birth so I was just doing my best not to pass out while driving,” said Clay. “Yeah and I was like she's coming,” said Ashley.

Around 4:22 P.M. Ruth Catherine was born.

"We thought that worked well and she is also apparently the patron saint of plagues,” said Ashley. “We learned that afterwards after we picked the name, but so I thought that was ironic considering we're in the middle of a pandemic."

With the pandemic hanging over, the couple wanted to avoid a hospital fiasco and thought about an at-home birth.

"But since I was already so late in my pregnancy we decided to just stick with the hospital birth but apparently we compromised with a car birth instead,” said Ashley.

As for the car, well the Hunsakers dropped it off to get a thorough cleaning inside.

